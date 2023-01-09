The new Universe Boss is Suryakumar Yadav: Former Pakistan spinner hails Indian star batter after SL T20Is

On Saturday (January 07), Hardik Pandya-led India thrashed Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third and final T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot. Opting to bat first, with the series tied at 1-1, India rode on yet another brilliant innings from Suryakumar Yadav, who slammed his third ton in the format in less than six months, to post 228 for 5. In reply, India dismissed the Lankans for a paltry 137 to lose by 91 runs.

Surya came out to bat at No. 4 and laced 7 fours and 9 sixes at a whopping strike rate of 219.61. After the knock, he is being hailed by many former cricketers for the sheer consistency he has shown in the shortest format of the game. Since his debut, the right-hander has dominated the format and already has scored three tons, in less than six months, and remains the No. 1 ranked batter as well. Thus, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria heaped praise on SKY and termed him as the 'new Universe Boss'; a term referred for Chris Gayle.

In a video posted on his Youtube channel, Kaneria said, “The new Universe Boss is Suryakumar Yadav-the beast. Now what can I tell about this lad, even before I have said that a player like Suryakumar comes once in a lifetime. The innings which he played today, scoring 112 off 51, no one can replicate that. You can speak about ABD, Chris Gayle but even these two look pale in front of Surya. He has already eclipsed them and has taken T20 cricket to a whole new level."

"If this bloke is on song, there is no bowler in world cricket to stop him. Chris Gayle was there, AB de Villiers was there but they are past now. No one even comes close to Suryakumar," the former Pakistan spinner added.