'If he was in Pakistan, he would've...' - Former Pakistan captain's BOLD remark on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is having the time of his life. In 2022, he ended with 1,164 runs in T20Is -- 168 more than second-highest run-getter Md Rizwan (996). He has started 2023 with a bang, scoring his third ton in the shortest format during the India-Sri Lanka T20Is. He is the No. 1 ranked batter in T20Is, is in the scheme of things for India with regard to their 2023 ODI World Cup preparations whereas some former cricketers also want him to be part of the red-ball side.

Surya's rise has been remarkable given he made his international debut at the age of 31. Being hailed by many for his consistency for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, the right-hander finally managed to enter the Indian playing XI in February 2021. Since then, he has dominated world cricket -- especially in the shortest format. Recently, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt opined on SKY and made a bold claim that he would not have been successful if he was playing for Pakistan. Butt referred to a reported policy by the Ramiz Raja-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of not letting 30-plus aged players make their international debut.

Butt said on his Youtube channel, "I was reading everywhere that he came to international cricket when he was over 30. I just thought, he's lucky that he is Indian. If he was in Pakistan, he would've been a victim to the over-30 policy. Those who are in team, they are fine. Those who aren't in the team, they don't have a chance. Suryakumar broke into the team when he was 30. So, his case is different."