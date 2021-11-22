'That's messing with people's mind': Ajay Jadeja slams selectors over Hanuma Vihari's snub from Test team

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja has slammed the selectors for ignoring Hanuma Vihari in India's Test squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. The focus will shift to the longest format now after hosts India registered a 3-0 clean sweep in the just-concluded T20I series against the Kiwis.

Skipper Virat Kohli has been rested from the first Test of the two-match series and will return to lead the team in the second Test. In his absence, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the series-opener in Kanpur that gets underway from Thursday (November 25).

The biggest talking point from India's Test squad selection was Vihari's snub. Many were left surprised as the batter was dropped from the squad with Shreyas Iyer making the cut in the squad. While Vihari has been a regular in the whites for a while now, Iyer is yet to make his Test debut for India.

Vihari was, instead included in the India A squad for their tour of South Africa. Surprisingly, Vihari, who made his Test debut in September 2018, is yet to play a Test match in India. He was last seen in action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 where he combined with R Ashwin to save the third Test for India with a memorable partnership despite being injured.

Jadeja believes Vihari has done no wrong to miss out on a spot in the Test team and that the selectors are playing with players' minds by sending an established Test cricketer to be part of an India A tour without a reason.

"Vihari, poor guy. He did well. He has been with Indian cricket for a while, done well. What has he done wrong? Why should he go to India A tour, why can't he play a Test match at home? Or don't send him on A tour also. Somebody who has been with the team, now goes to India A tour and a new guy comes in. That's messing with people's minds," Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

Vihari was not part of the England Test series at home earlier this year but was recalled in the squad for the tour of England where he was left to warm the bench and didn't get to play a single game.