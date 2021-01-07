'That was loose shot': Mark Waugh unimpressed in the way Warner got out in third Test

David Warner's early dismissal in the third Test against India at the SCG has left many former Aussies disappointed, especially Mark Waugh. Warner returned to the playing XI despite not being a 100 per cent fit.

However, the Australian opener just lasted eight balls before catching a thick edge off Siraj's ball giving an easy catch for the first slip.

Waugh was highly unimpressed by the shot selection of David Warner and called the dismissing shot and a 'loose one'. “That’s not a shot you want to be playing in the first 20 minutes of a Test match. You’re driving on the up, it’s not there to drive and it’s wide as well and you’re throwing your hands at it,” Mark Waugh said.

“Even if his groin was okay, he would have had to take an almighty step to get even close to that delivery. Just an impatient shot really and maybe trying to get runs on the board quickly.”

Another former legend Michael Hussey was concerned by Warner’s body language, saying judging the manner in which he was running, it doesn’t look too promising. “He was running through, he’s certainly labouring a little bit and it’s not the David Warner we are used to seeing. He certainly is not even close to 100 per cent fit. It’s not a great sign,” Hussey said.

Warner returned to the playing XI after missing out on the complete T20I series and first two Tests after sustaining hamstring while fielding during the second ODI against India.