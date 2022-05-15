'Terrific find': Former England skipper picks Rajasthan Royals youngster as 'best debutant' of IPL 2022

Former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan picked Rajasthan Royals youngster Kuldeep Sen as the ‘debutant of the season’ for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as the cricketer from Madhya Pradesh has impressed everyone with his performances. Speaking on Cricbuzz, the former England international said that the other choice for him was Delhi Capitals all-rounder Rovman Powell but Kuldeep’s bowling performances in key situations tiled the scales in his favour.

"I could say Rovman Powell, but I am going to go with Kuldeep Sen of Rajasthan Royals. He has bowled the key overs. He bowled that over against Stoinis to get them over the line in his debut match. He has got eight wickets, bowls the key overs and has been a terrific find for Rajasthan.”

Kuldeep made his debut in the match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 10 and he instantly made a name for himself by defending 15 runs in the final over against Marcus Stoinis. Since then, he has taken eight wickets in seven games with figures of 4/20 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Powell has not bowled much for Delhi Capitals but he has scored 205 runs in 12 matches with an impressive strike rate of 161.42. The batting position does not allow him to play a huge number of deliveries but the West Indies all-rounder was able to play couple of match-winning knocks.

Rajasthan Royals are in the top half of the table after an impressive run of form while Delhi Capitals, who are currently fifth, are looking to make their way into the playoff berths.