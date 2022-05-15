'Enough opportunities': Former India cricketer picks two CSK bowlers who can play for the national team

Former Indian cricket team wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta believes that the Chennai Super Kings pace duo of Mukesh Choudhury and Simarjeet Singh can represent the Indian cricket team in the future. While CSK have struggled in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the fast bowlers have done well for them in absence of Deepak Chahar. The all-rounder, who was picked for INR 140 million in the mega auction, was ruled out of the entire tournament after picking up an injury.

“CSK has provided them enough opportunities, and they are known to make players and mentor them. Along with [Deepak] Chahar, MS Dhoni has certainly seen something in Mukesh Choudhary. In terms of mentoring, you can easily see the improvement in Simarjeet’s performance, in terms of confidence and body language. I think the likes of Mukesh and Simarjeet will be the frontline pacers for CSK and will have a very good chance to represent the country as well," he told Crictracker.

In the absence of their big-money signing Deepak Chahar, Mukesh became the first-choice fast bowler for CSK. The left-arm pacer has taken 16 wickets in 13 matches and although his economy rate is above 9, he has impressed everyone with his swing and also his athletic fielding prowess.

On the other hand, Simarjeet is a relatively newer addition to the CSK side as he made his debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 1 and in the five matches, he has taken three wickets.

CSK slumped to yet another defeat in the tournament as they were beaten by Gujarat Titans on Sunday.