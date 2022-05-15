From one-minute silence to black armbands - How teams around the world paid tribute to Andrew Symonds

Former Australian cricket team all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away in a car accident at the age of 46 on Saturday. The accident took place outside Townsville in Queensland, Australia and according to the police statement, Symonds’ car went off the road and rolled over causing grave injuries to the former Australia cricketer who later succumbed to his death.

"Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries," the statement read.

Following the accident, Cricket Australia also issued a statement regarding the all-rounder.

"Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia's success at World Cups and as part of Queensland's rich cricket history.

"He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends. On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew's family, team-mates, and friends."

The Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricketers came to know about the sad news around half an hour ahead of their first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and they observed a one-minute silence in the memory of the Australian cricketer.

The Indian Premier League teams – Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans – also sported black armbands in remembrance of the cricketer. Symonds made his debut in the competition in 2008 and he was part of the champion side Deccan Chargers in 2009. He went on to play for Mumbai Indians and he ended his IPL career with 974 runs and 20 wickets along with a brilliant hundred.