'Hoping this is a bad dream': Andrew Symonds' last Instagram post was on Shane Warne's demise

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: May 15, 2022, 01:59 PM(IST)

Andrew Symonds' last Instagram post was about Shane Warne. Photograph:( AFP )

Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds, who passed away after a tragic car crash on Saturday (May 14), had remembered the late Shane Warne in his last Instagram post.

The cricket fraternity was left mourning as the news of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds' tragic demise emerged. Symonds died in a tragic car crash in Queensland, Australia on Saturday (May 140. His car went off the road and rolled over while he was driving resulting in grave injuries to the former cricketer, who succumbed to death.

Australian cricket was yet to recover from the shock demise of the legendary Shane Warne and Rod Marsh but they lost another one of its heroes on Saturday. Marsh had passed away aged 74 in Marsh this year before Warne breathed his last after suffering a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand in the same month.

While Warne's last social media post was on Marsh's demise on Twitter, Symonds' last Instagram post was a tribute to his close friend Warne after his death. "Devastated, I’m hoping this is all a bad dream I just can’t get my head around never seeing you again. Love to all the Warne family I’m speechless," Symonds wrote in an Instagram post in March this year.

Both Warne and Symonds played together for a number of years for Australia across all three formats. The duo was part of several memorable wins for the country and enjoyed a great bond both on and off the field. Symonds had also attended Warne's memorial service along with some of his former teammates earlier this year.

Regarded as one of the finest all-rounders of all time, Symonds made his international debut for Australia in 1998. He came to the limelight after a sensational knock of 125-ball 143 against Pakistan in the 2003 ODI World Cup. A hard-hitting batter and a handy bowler, Symonds won two World Cups with Australia in 2003 and 2007.

He played 26 Tests and 198 ODIs in his international career, amassing 5088 and 1462 runs in the two formats respectively. he also picked up a total of 157 wickets in Tests and ODIs combined.

