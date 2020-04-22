Tennis will resume on regional level with no ranking points, predicts Novak Djokovic

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, all the sporting events have come to a halt. Tennis has been on a pause since early March due to the infectious virus. But the authorities have come down to a date when the sport could return and that date is July 13.

However, there are no guarantees regarding the date yet. The game could still be on a halt for the whole of 2020 if the vaccine is not available for the pandemic.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic during a live session with Fabio Fognini on Instagram has said that the game could restart at the regional level with no rank points. He said: “I think there will be more regional prize money tournaments. I think this is what’s going to happen very soon.”

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with quarantine. Spain, Italy, and all the other countries in the world will probably have different models (to come out of it).”

“It will be difficult to start the tour because our tour is every week in different countries.

“So I think there will be regional prize money tournaments, but probably not (rankings) points at the moment because it’s very complicated,” Novak added.

The All England Club announced after an emergency meeting that the event it refers to simply as The Championships is being scrapped for 2020. Wimbledon was scheduled to be played on the club's grass courts on the outskirts of London from June 29 to July 12.

Djokovic made a flying start to the 2020 season, winning the Aussie Open in January for his 17th grand slam title and stretched his winning run to 18 matches before the pandemic brought sports events across the world to a halt.

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic had earlier opposed if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.