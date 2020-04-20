Tennis Ace Novak Djokovic refuses to get vaccinated for COVID-19 to return to game

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has opposed if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the world number one said.

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has opposed if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the world number one said.

Also read: Kobe University professor 'very pessimistic' about Olympics being held in 2021

“Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in a live Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes.

Also read: Resumption of Champions League in August; postponement of 2020/21 UCL season likely: Reports

"But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.

"Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet."

Medical experts have said that vaccines against the respiratory virus would not be available until next year, raising concerns whether any further tennis tournaments can be contested this year.

Wimbledon was cancelled on Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time since World War II that the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament won't be played.

The All England Club announced after an emergency meeting that the event it refers to simply as The Championships is being scrapped for 2020. Wimbledon was scheduled to be played on the club's grass courts on the outskirts of London from June 29 to July 12.

Djokovic made a flying start to the 2020 season, winning the Aussie Open in January for his 17th grand slam title and stretched his winning run to 18 matches before the pandemic brought sports events across the world to a halt.

“Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in a live Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes.

“But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.

“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet."

Medical experts have said that vaccines against the respiratory virus would not be available until next year, raising doubts whether any further tennis tournaments can be contested this year.

Wimbledon was cancelled on Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time since World War II that the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament won't be played.

The All England Club announced after an emergency meeting that the event it refers to simply as The Championships is being scrapped for 2020. Wimbledon was scheduled to be played on the club's grass courts on the outskirts of London from June 29 to July 12.

Djokovic made a dream start to the 2020 season, winning the Aussie Open in January for his 17th grand slam title and stretched his winning run to 18 matches before the pandemic brought sports events across the world to a halt.