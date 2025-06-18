Best bet to win Wimbledon? How Djokovic can all but ensure record 25th grand slam title win

As Wimbledon 2025 approaches, Novak Djokovic would be hoping to end his grand slam title drought which has been going on for nearly two years now. Djokovic, who has joint-most 24 grand slam titles (among men and women) to his name, last won at US Open 2023 final for a major trophy. As he continues to search for the record 25the grand slam title, the grass court championship could be his best bet given his record. He has won Wimbledon seven times - second only to Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon titles.

While Djokovic certainly has a knack of winning on the grass court, his last two finals - where he lost of Carlos Alcaraz - has popped up some questions. The Serb, however, has not lost a single Wimbledon final if he managed to get at least two wins in the first three sets.

What is Djokovic's best bet to win at Wimbledon? Let's have a look:

Djokovic first won a Wimbledon title in 2011 when he beat Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in four sets. It was three years later in 2014 when he won the second time - beating Roger Federer 6(7)-7(9), 6-4, 7(7)-6(4), 5-7, 6-4 in a five-set thriller. He defended his title next year in 2015 by beating Federer again, but this time in four sets - 7(7)-6(1), 6(10)-7(12), 6-4, 6-3.

After a couple of years of gap, Djokovic came back to win four back-to-back Wimbledon titles in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 with 2020 cancelled due to Covid 19. Here's how he won in each of these finals:

Wimbledon 2018 Final: Djokovic beat Kevin Anderson 6-6, 6-2, 7(7)-6(3) in straight sets

Wimbledon 2019 Final: Djokovic beat Roger Federer 7(7)-6(5), 1-6, 7(7)-6(4), 4-6, 13(7)-12(3) in five-set epic

Wimbledon 2021 Final: Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini 6(4)-7(7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in four sets

Wimbledon 2022 Final: Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7(7)-6(3) in four sets

Djokovic has also lost three Wimbledon finals in his career - 2013, 2023 and 2024 and below is how he lost them:

Wimbledon 2013 Final: Djokovic lost to Andy Murray 4-6, 5-7, 4-6 in straight sets

Wimbledon 2023 Final: Djokovic lost to Alcaraz 6-1, 6(6)-7(8), 1-6, 3-6, 6-4 in five-set thriller

Wimbledon 2024 Final: Djokovic lost to Alcaraz 2-6, 2-6, 6(4)-7(7) in an anti-climax final

It is clear that if Djokovic wins at least two sets from first three in the Wimbledon, he has 100 a percent title-win record and would be hoping to reprise the same at the upcoming Wimbledon Championship which starts June 30.