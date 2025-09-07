/US Open 2025, Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Preview: Eyes on the prize as 'modern day' rivals take centre stage

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will go head-to-head in the US Open men's singles final, repeating this year’s French Open and US Open matchups. The two meet on Sunday (Sep 7). Sinner aims to defend his US Open title. Alcaraz reached the final after defeating former champion Novak Djokovic on Friday. Both are contesting a third major slam final in 2025 and have won one each. The match should be tempting for neutrals. Ahead of the contest, here are all the details, including head-to-head, live streaming, and more.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men’s singles final start?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men’s singles final will start at 11:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time).

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men’s singles final contest take place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men’s singles final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

What is the head-to-head record between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner?

This will be the 15th meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in a head-to-head contest. Alcaraz leads the overall head-to-head with nine wins when compared to Sinner’s five wins. This will be the sixth time Sinner and Alcaraz will go head-to-head in a major slam, with the latter leading 3-2. However, Sinner will have the mental edge having beaten Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

Which channel will broadcast the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men’s singles final match in India?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men’s singles final match in India will be telecast on the Star Sports Network, with Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 as the designated channels.

Which platform will livestream the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men’s singles final match in India?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men’s singles final match in India will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar App.