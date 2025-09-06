/From Emma Roberts to Hugh Jackman: Celebrities spotted at US Open 2025

The US Open 2025 is currently underway, and celebrities from all walks of life have made sure to attend the tournament in their best fashion. To watch the world's top players at the Tennis Centre, celebrities from across the world have gathered on the stands.
From dashing Hugh Jackman, Bridgerton star Simon Ashley, to Indian stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, here we have curated the list of celebrities who have been spotted at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.
On Sept 4, Emma Roberts stepped out wearing a brown polka-dot dress layered with a red cardigan. She was seen in the stands with actor Jeremy Allen White; the two sweetly hugged and greeted each other.
Ginny and Georgia actress Antonia Gentry also attended the match. Dressed up in casuals, she looked relaxed as she enjoyed the tournament. Her basic polo t-shirt paired with jeans and a cardigan gave her a chic look.
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley made headlines with her appearance at the match. The actress, who always has a sweet smile on her face, showed up at the venue in a teddy sweater, wide-leg jeans, sneakers, and classic black sunglasses. Apart from her look, she also sparked relationship rumours as she was spotted kissing businessman Tim Sykes.
The Lord of the Rings, Orlando Bloom, was also spotted at the US Open 2025, enjoying the thrilling women's singles semi-finals on September 4.
Acclaimed US actor Adam Driver also attended the men's singles semifinal tennis at the US Open 2025 between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on day thirteen of the tennis tournament.
Zakir Khan, India's well-known stand-up comedian, also attended the tournament. Dressed in formal wear, he was completely engrossed in the match. Khan was spotted sharing the spotlight with Simone Ashley and her rumoured beau, Tim Sykes.
Hugh Jackman also took some time off from his busy schedule to attend the US Open 2025. Spreading his charisma to everyone out there, Hugh was seen decently styled in formal attire. The Deadpool actor was spotted enjoying the match with former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Sharing his excitement on his Instagram handle, he wrote,'' A spectacular day for tennis! With Anna Wintour at the @usopen. The men’s semifinals. Thank you to my fellow Aussie @ajwight for sharing these photos.''