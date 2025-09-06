/From Emma Roberts to Hugh Jackman: Celebrities spotted at US Open 2025

Hugh Jackman also took some time off from his busy schedule to attend the US Open 2025. Spreading his charisma to everyone out there, Hugh was seen decently styled in formal attire. The Deadpool actor was spotted enjoying the match with former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Sharing his excitement on his Instagram handle, he wrote,'' A spectacular day for tennis! With Anna Wintour at the @usopen. The men’s semifinals. Thank you to my fellow Aussie @ajwight for sharing these photos.''

