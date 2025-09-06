/Sinner vs Alcaraz, US Open 2025 final: Head-to-head, last five matches, and live streaming details

World number one Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are ready to clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday (September 7) in the US Open 2025 final. This will be their fifth career final meeting and third in a Grand Slam title clash. Alcaraz got the better of Sinner at the French Open earlier this year, but Sinner struck back with a Wimbledon crown. Now, the stakes are higher than ever: the winner not only takes home the trophy but also secures the World No. 1 ranking.

History on the cards

It’s also a record moment in tennis history. For the first time in the Open Era, the same two players are meeting in three different Grand Slam finals in a single year. They faced off at Roland Garros, battled again at Wimbledon, and now meet in the decider at the US Open.

Head-to-Head

Carlos Alcaraz leads their rivalry 9–5 and has won six of the last seven matches. Most of those victories came on clay or slower hard courts. The only exception was in Cincinnati, where Jannik Sinner had to retire after just 20 minutes due to illness.

Grand Slams

At the majors, Alcaraz holds a narrow 3–2 edge; however, Sinner got the better of Alcaraz at the SW19 summit clash.

Last Five Matches

2024 China Open, Final: Alcaraz beat Sinner 6–7 (6–8), 6–4, 7–6 (7–3) 2024 Italian Open, Final: Alcaraz won 7–6 (7–5), 6–1. 2025 French Open, Final: Alcaraz defeated Sinner 4–6, 6–7 (4–7), 6–4, 7–6 (7–3), 7–6 (10–2) 2025 Wimbledon, Final: Sinner hit back with a 4–6, 6–4, 6–4, 6–4 win. 2025 Cincinnati Open, Final: Alcaraz led 5–0 before Sinner retired.

What’s at Stake

For Jannik Sinner, this is about defending his US Open crown and claiming a third Grand Slam title of the year. A win would not only keep him at the top of the rankings but also cement his place among the sport’s greats at just 24.

For Carlos Alcaraz, the prize is just as big. Victory would avenge his Wimbledon loss, bring him back to World No. 1 after two years, and make him the youngest men’s player to win multiple majors on each surface.

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men’s singles final be live telecast in India?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men’s singles final will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men’s singles final be live-streamed in India?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men’s singles final will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

When and where will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men’s singles final be played?