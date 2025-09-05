LOGIN
5 Tennis players with highest earnings in 2025: Djokovic not at the top, check who is

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 21:44 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 21:44 IST

From Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka, meet the five highest-paid tennis players in 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz ( $48.3 million)
1 / 5
(Photograph: Roland Garros)

Carlos Alcaraz ( $48.3 million)

Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz is the highest-paid tennis player of 2025. At just 22, he already has five Grand Slams and big deals with brands like Rolex, BMW, and Louis Vuitton. He also earns up to $2 million per appearance.

Jannik Sinner ($47.3 million)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jannik Sinner ($47.3 million)

World number one Jannik Sinner had a busy year with major titles and big earnings. Despite a doping drama early on, he bounced back strongly with a win at the SW19. Off the court, he has sponsors like Gucci, Lavazza, and De Cecco.

Coco Gauff ($37.2 million)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Coco Gauff ($37.2 million)

Coco Gauff is flying high both on and off the court. With two Grand Slams and sponsors like New Balance and Bose, she’s also started her own management company and invested in a women’s basketball league.

Novak Djokovic ($29.6 million)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Novak Djokovic ($29.6 million)

Even at the age of 38, Novak Djokovic is still a big name in tennis. He hasn’t won many titles recently, but his brand value is strong. Deals with Qatar Airways, Lacoste and Aman Resorts keep him among the sport’s top earners.

Aryna Sabalenka
5 / 5
(Photograph: Roland Garros)

Aryna Sabalenka

Women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka is making waves in tennis and business. She reached a record ranking this year and signed deals with Electrolit and Chase Bank. She also owns a stake in a nutrition brand backed by David Beckham.

