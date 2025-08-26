US Open 2025: Alcaraz makes winning start, beats Opelka in opening round; Kvitova bids adieu to tennis

Carlos Alcaraz made a winning start to the US Open 2025 campaign as he got the better of Reilly Opelka in front of his home crowd on Monday (Aug 25). Alcaraz, French Open champion and former winner at Flushing Meadows, beat Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 to start his campaign on a winning note. Meanwhile, former two-time Wimbledon women’s singles champion Petra Kvitova bid adieu to tennis after her opening round defeat to Diane Parry, having already announced her decision to retire before the tournament started.

Alcaraz wins in opening round

Having enjoyed a stellar run at the French Open and Wimbledon, Alcaraz was in no mood to make any mistakes in his opening round of the US Open on Monday. The former champion quickly raced into a lead, having pocketed the opening set 6-4. The second set did see some fight back from Opelka, but he lost his serve in the decisive 11th game, thus handing Alcaraz a 2-0 lead in the match.

The third set was also a tight affair, with keeping their serve until the ninth game, when Alcaraz broke Opelka. This meant the four-time major champion served for the match as the clock hit midnight in New York. With little resistance, Alcaraz closed out the match to book his place in the second round of the US Open.

Kvitova bids farewell

Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova bid an emotional farewell to the game after she lost in the opening match. She was ousted by Diane Parry 6-1, 6-0, winning just one game in the entire match. Kvitova has famously beaten Maria Sharapova in the 2011 Wimbledon women’s singles final before winning another one in 2014.

Other results on Day 2(Selected)

Men’s singles

Jenson Brooksby (USA) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) bt Francesco Passaro (ITA) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Jaime Faria (POR) 6-0, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

Zizou Bergs (BEL) bt Tseng Chun-Hsin (TPE) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Jack Draper (GBR) bt Federico Gomez (ARG) 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (7/9), 6-2

Adam Walton (AUS) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-1

Women’s Singles

Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 6-4, 6-3

Elise Mertens (BEL) bt Alyssa Ahn (USA) 6-1, 6-0

Cristina Bucsa (ESP) bt Claire Liu (USA) 6-2, 6-1

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) bt Julieta Pareja (USA) 6-3, 6-0