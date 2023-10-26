Tennis: Russian star Daniil Medvedev comfortably goes past Arthur Fils in Vienna Open
Top seed Daniil Medvedev began his title defence at the Vienna Open on Wednesday (October 25) with a comfortable 6-4 6-2 win over Arthur Fils. Three days removed from falling short to eventual champion Andrey Rublev in the European Open final in Antwerp, the 19-year-old French protege proved no match for the world number three who dispatched of Fils in an hour and a quarter.
The victory at the ATP 500 event is Medvedev's 44th this season on his preferred hard courts and 61st overall, leaving him just two wins behind Carlos Alcaraz for the most this season.
Awaiting Medvedev in the second round is Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, who overcame Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-4 on Tuesday.