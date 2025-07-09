Not Novak Djokovic! Rishabh Pant wants THIS veteran to win Wimbledon 2025

India Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant joined Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane as the list of attendees in the ongoing Wimbledon 2025 after he was spotted at the SW19 on Monday evening. Pant, who is in London for India’s third Test match against England, took his free time to attend the ongoing Championships. A video of him went viral on Tuesday evening (July 8) when he spoke to broadcasters and the official Wimbledon media handle, as he picked his favourite to win the men’s singles title, and it was not seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Pant predicts who will win Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles title

“I have to support Alcaraz. I think he is going to win the Championships. That is my prediction. Rest, whosoever plays the best tennis, is going to win," Pant said while speaking to Wimbledon's social media channel.

Alcaraz booked his place in the semifinal of the Wimbledon men’s singles on Tuesday as he now takes on American Taylor Fritz for a place in the consecutive final. He dispatched home favourite Cameron Norrie in straight sets winning 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinal contest.

On the other hand, Pant also opened up on his favourite tennis player picking 20-time major champion Roger Federer over Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. He admired Federer’s professional play and work rate while speaking to the broadcasters.

Pant prepares for Lord’s Test

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter is all poised for the third Test in the five-match series against England which starts on Thursday. Currently, the series is all square at 1-1 as both teams push for a vital lead. Pant will be instrumental for India, having scored twin hundreds with the bat at Headingley and is also the second-highest scorer for the visitors after Shubman Gill in the current series. India have a good recent record at the ‘home of cricket’ having won two of the last three matches including a vital triumph in 2021.