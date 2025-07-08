/Meet Martyn Falconer, the man who makes Wimbledon shine. Who is he?

When the gates of Wimbledon open each summer, fans rush in for the tennis. But before the first serve is hit, before Centre Court even hums with anticipation, there is already a champion at work — one whose arena is measured not in aces or tiebreaks, but in something quite different from the sport.

Martyn Falconer, the head gardener at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, has quietly shaped the visual soul of Wimbledon for 25 years. And for the last decade, he’s been the man in charge of making the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament look as pristine as it plays. But who is Martyn Falconer? What goes into maintaining the iconic “tennis in an English garden” look? And how does one handle thousands of plants, unpredictable British weather, and global expectations?

Since taking over as head in 2014, he has elevated Wimbledon’s signature look into something of a horticultural masterpiece — a blend of tradition, precision, and gentle English whimsy.

In a candid interview with the Wimbledon team, he says it humbly over coffee. “I’m the head gardener,” Falconer smiles, cappuccino in hand. “I’ve worked here 25 years.” His voice is calm, his pace unhurried — perhaps the only part of Wimbledon that doesn’t run on stopwatch precision. Yet, Martyn’s job is anything but simple. Each summer, he and his team curate and care for over 28,000 plants, including the famous Boston ivy that crawls up Centre Court’s outer walls, and floral displays that stretch from entrance gates to viewing stands.

When asked what he looks forward to each year, Falconer replies, “Always the gates opening on the first day. The public coming in, enjoying what we've done.” In the weeks leading up to the tournament, things aren’t quite so serene. “It gets a bit stressful,” Falconer admits. “Sometimes it’s organised chaos. But we know what we’re doing. We get it done.” At the mercy of British weather, the crew works through searing heat, sudden rain, and stubborn soil. “Definitely the weather is our biggest challenge,” he says. “Too hot, too cold, too wet — we’re always watching it.”

On being asked about his proudest moment? He says, “Definitely being offered the head gardener role in 2014.” Falconer doesn’t rub shoulders with players too often. “Not too many,” he shrugs. “But once, after a members’ event, we had dinner with Tim Henman. That was a nice evening," he recollects.

And his advice for visitors? “Take in all of the grounds. There’s lots of tennis going on — but hopefully, enjoy the tennis in an English garden.”