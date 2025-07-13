Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2025 final: All you need to know - Preview, H2H, timings

In a repeat of last month’s French Open final, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will go head-to-head in the Wimbledon gentlemen’s singles final as the two meet on Sunday (July 13). Bidding for a third consecutive title, Alcaraz will take on Sinner who got the better of seven-time champion Novak Djokovic on Friday. With a shot at revenge for Sinner against Alcaraz in the Championship clash, here are all the details of the match including head-to-head, live streaming and others.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final start?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final will start at 8:30 PM IST (4:00 PM local time).

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s single final contest take place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final will be played at the Centre Court.

What is the head-to-head record between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner?

This will be the 13th meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in a head-to-head contest. Alcaraz leads the overall head-to-head with eight wins when compared to Sinner’s four wins. This will be the fifth time Sinner and Alcaraz will go head-to-head in a Grand Slam with the latter leading 3-1 including wins in the last three meetings.

Having beaten Sinner in a marathon French Open 2025 final, we can expect a tight contest between the two modern-day stars.

Route to final

Jannik Sinner

Semifinal: Beat [6] Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

Quarterfinal: Beat [10] Ben Shelton (USA) 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4

Round of 16: Beat [19] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3-6, 5-7, 2-2, retd.

Round of 32: Beat Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-1, 6-3, 6-1

Round of 64: Beat Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-1, 6-1, 6-3

Round of 128: Beat Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-0

Carlos Alcaraz

Semifinal: Beat [5] Taylor Fritz (USA) 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6)

Quarterfinal: Beat Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

Round of 16: Beat [14] Andrey Rublev 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Round of 32: Beat Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Round of 64: Beat [Q] Oliver Tarvet (GBR) 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

Round of 128: Beat Fabio Fognini (ITA) 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1

Which channel will broadcast the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final match in India?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final match in India will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

Which platform will livestream the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final match in India?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final match in India will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar App.