‘Grow some F**ing B***s’: Gill to Crawley after English batter wastes time late on day 3 at Lord’s – WATCH

Indian captain Shubman Gill was ready to go to war with Zak Crawley after the English opener wasted time late on day three of the Lord’s Test. Things got heated up in the last over of England’s second innings, with Crawley doing everything he could to waste time and ensure India doesn’t get another over before stumps.

After he abruptly stopped Bumrah in his follow-through (on his third delivery), pointing fingers at the side screen, Gill and those standing in the slips rushed towards Crawley, giving him an earful. It got worse when Zak acted like he had injured his finger on the penultimate ball, irking Gill, who mocked him and showed indecent gestures. Although those were clear enough to convey a message to Crawley, who deliberately halted proceedings, Gill was on record telling him, ‘Grow some f*king b***s.’

It was after the fifth delivery of Jasprit Bumrah’s first over that everyone got involved, forcing the on-field umpires, alongside Crawley’s partner, Ben Duckett, to jump into it to separate all involved. After Bumrah wrapped up his over, the play was called off, with Crawley briskly walking towards the pavilion, with Duckett walking alongside the Indian players, who continued to give English openers a proper drumbeat.

Watch Video -

Even-Steven at Lord’s



It’s fair to say that India dominated day three at Lord’s. After KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant helped the team lay a foundation for the lower order to come and make merry in hot London conditions, Ravindra Jadeja and the remaining two all-rounders played for most of the day.



Slow yet steady, Team India took the right steps in the winning direction, by first disallowing England from taking the game away and secondly by stretching it late to deny them any chance to score runs on the board. Though the Indian tailenders again failed to live up to any little hope everyone had from them, being able to at least equal England’s first-inning tally keeps them alive in the game.



However, the last ten minutes were the show's highlight, with everything happening and everyone getting involved.

The remaining two days promise to be a blockbuster.

