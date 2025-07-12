/Out on 100th 100! How KL Rahul’s Lord’s hundred made it beyond honours board

KL Rahul slammed his second hundred at the Mecca of Cricket (Lord’s), hitting 100 against England on day three of the third Test. His masterful inning won a million hearts, as alongside Rishabh Pant, he helped India stay alive in the match. He looked composed during his time in the middle, making English bowlers put in extra yards early in the first session. Soon after completing his hundred, his second of the tour, Rahul got out exactly on 100 off Shoaib Bashir (caught in the slip), but created a little history with that.

KL Rahul had his name on the Lord’s honours board for the second time in his career, also becoming the second Indian player after ace quick Jasprit Bumrah to achieve it thus far in the ongoing Test against England. However, there is something more to Rahul’s 100 at Lord’s this time.

The record books say that KL Rahul getting out on a hundred at Lord’s makes it the 100th instance in men’s Test cricket when a batter got out on exactly 100, a unique record. Although that does no good to his Test numbers, it makes it memorable for the statisticians and the readers worldwide.

Pant, Rahul among runs at Lord’s



After dismissing England on 387 in the first innings, with Bumrah picking his 13th away five-for in Tests – a Test record for Asian quicks, the Indian batters made merry on this even-steven Lord’s pitch.



After the visitors lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early inside the second over, caught in the second slip off returning Jofra Archer, Rahul and Karun Nair stitched a 61-run stand in challenging conditions to lift Team India. A brilliant one-handed catch in the first slip (by Joe Root) accounted for Nair on 40, before Chris Woakes removed Indian captain and batter in-form Shubman Gill, caught behind on 16 late on day two.



Come day three, Rahul and Rishabh Pant made merry of the playing conditions. Although Ben Stokes deployed a negative approach midway through the first session, targeting Pant’s injured finger by asking him to play pull shots, both batters held their ground, but not for long.



Just at the stroke of lunch, a direct throw from Stokes sent Pant packing on 74, breaking Team India’s momentum.



After the second session resumed, Bashir got Rahul’s number on 100.

