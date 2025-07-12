/Carlos Alcaraz on brink of Wimbledon history. Will he join THIS Tennis legend?

Two-time Wimbledon defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is all set to face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in what promises to be a high-octane clash on Centre Court on Sunday (Jul 13). Alcaraz is aiming for his third straight Wimbledon title, while Sinner will be looking to lift his first-ever trophy at SW19. The last time these two young stars clashed in a Grand Slam final (French Open 2025), it turned into a classic, a five-set rollercoaster with Alcaraz edging past Sinner in a thrilling battle.

But there’s more than just the trophy on the line for Alcaraz. If the Spaniard wins on Sunday, he will become just the second man in the Open Era to win back-to-back titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in two consecutive years, a feat last achieved by Sweden's Bjorn Borg in 1978, 1979, and 1980.

Alcaraz has already claimed the French Open in both 2024 and 2025 and is now eyeing his third straight Wimbledon crown, having won it in 2023 and 2024. A win on Sunday (Jul 13) would not only etch his name beside legends like Borg but also cement him as a truly rare talent across both clay and grass.

There’s more history on the line.

Alcaraz has a perfect record in Grand Slam finals, winning all five he has played so far: the 2022 US Open, Wimbledon 2023 and 2024, and the French Open 2024 and 2025. At just 22, he is already rewriting records.

Alcaraz has now reached three Wimbledon finals before turning 23, a milestone matched by just three other tennis greats:

Boris Becker – 5 finals Björn Borg – 3 finals Rafael Nadal – 3 finals Carlos Alcaraz – 3 finals

Alcaraz positions himself in an elite list and has the chance to proceed even further.