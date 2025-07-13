LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 13, 2025, 24:00 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 24:00 IST
Iga Swiątek wins her maiden Wimbledon title Amanda Anisimova
Iga Świątek has been crowned the women’s singles champion at Wimbledon for the first time with an unprecedented 6-0, 6-0 victory over American Amanda Anisimova.

