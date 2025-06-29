Emma Raducanu address dating rumours with Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon pairing

British number one Emma Raducanu refused to be drawn on rumours of a relationship with French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz as the duo gear up for a doubles partnership at the US Open. Raducanu and Alcaraz practiced together at Wimbledon on Friday as part of a sponsors commitment and will play alongside each other at Flushing Meadows in September in the mixed doubles. Five-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz revealed last week he had made the request to play with Raducanu, who shot to fame when she won the US Open in 2021.

"We're just good friends," said a smiling Raducanu when asked about speculation that the two are dating. "It was fun yesterday. We were both on court with Evian. We were just getting some volley practicing ahead of New York.

"I'm really happy obviously to be playing with him. Yeah, we had a good time yesterday."

In contrast to Alcaraz's meteoric rise since making his major breakthrough at the US Open three years ago, Raducanu has struggled to shine under the spotlight since becoming a household name.

The 22-year-old has never progressed beyond the fourth round of the Grand Slam since winning in New York and has been battling a back injury heading into Wimbledon.

"Truthfully I don't expect much from myself this year. I know I've just been dealing with certain things. I just want to go out there and embrace the moment," added Raducanu, who faces fellow Briton Mimi Xu in the first round.

"I know there's not many opportunities to be playing at Wimbledon. You get it once a year and for a finite amount of time.

"I'm just looking forward to going out there and feeling the surroundings and the atmosphere."