/Wimbledon 2025: Complete guide to dates, key players and live streaming details in India

Wimbledon will officially start on June 30, 2025 (Monday). The action-packed tournament will run for two weeks, featuring singles, doubles, and mixed doubles across men’s and women’s categories.
The wait is nearly over for tennis fans as Wimbledon 2025, the most prestigious Grand Slam tournament, is set to begin on Monday (Jun 30). Wimbledon, known for its iconic grass courts and royal traditions, always brings thrilling matches and unforgettable moments. Top tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are ready to shine on the big stage once again. This year marks the 138th edition of the tournament, which will take place at the famous All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Wimbledon will officially start on June 30, 2025 (Monday). The action-packed tournament will run for two weeks, featuring singles, doubles, and mixed doubles across men’s and women’s categories.
The women’s final will take place on Saturday, July 12, while the men’s final is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025. Both matches will be played on the Centre Court, where history is scripted every year.
Also Read | Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic in title hunt – Who will rule the grass court?
In India, Star Sports has the official TV broadcasting rights for Wimbledon 2025. Fans can also live stream all the matches on the JioHotstar application and website.
Wimbledon 2025 promises to be an interesting tournament with top players sweating heart and blood to win the elusive title.