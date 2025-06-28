/Wimbledon 2025: Complete guide to dates, key players and live streaming details in India

The wait is nearly over for tennis fans as Wimbledon 2025, the most prestigious Grand Slam tournament, is set to begin on Monday (Jun 30). Wimbledon, known for its iconic grass courts and royal traditions, always brings thrilling matches and unforgettable moments. Top tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are ready to shine on the big stage once again. This year marks the 138th edition of the tournament, which will take place at the famous All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

When will Wimbledon 2025 start?

Wimbledon will officially start on June 30, 2025 (Monday). The action-packed tournament will run for two weeks, featuring singles, doubles, and mixed doubles across men’s and women’s categories.

When are the Wimbledon 2025 finals?

The women’s final will take place on Saturday, July 12, while the men’s final is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025. Both matches will be played on the Centre Court, where history is scripted every year.

Top players to watch out for (Singles)

Carlos Alcaraz – Two-time defending champion (2023, 2024) who beat Djokovic last year.

Novak Djokovic – Chasing his eighth grass title and a 25th Grand Slam title.

Jannik Sinner – Current world No. 1 seed, runner-up for Roland Garros 2025

Coco Gauff – French Open 2025 champion, world no. 2 seed

Aryna Sabalenka – Known for her strength and aggressive style, current world no. no.1 seed

Where to watch Wimbledon 2025 live in India?

In India, Star Sports has the official TV broadcasting rights for Wimbledon 2025. Fans can also live stream all the matches on the JioHotstar application and website.