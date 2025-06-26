/Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic in title hunt – Who will rule the grass court?

The tennis grass season has already begun and the biggest showpiece event - Wimbledon 2025 - is set to kick start from June 30. All eyes will be on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz as the Spaniard chases history at Wimbledon 2025. Alcaraz is bidding to win his third consecutive Wimbledon crown. In doing so, it would place him in the elite company of legends like Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic; all of them have won at least three straight Wimbledon titles.

Alcaraz comes into this year’s tournament in blazing hot form. He recently lifted his second French Open title in an unforgettable five-set thriller against his biggest rival and world No. 1, Jannik Sinner. Barely a week later, he switched surfaces from clay to grass and conquered the Queen’s Club Championships, highlighting the class of Alcaraz to switch surfaces and adapt faster. With back-to-back titles on two different surfaces, the 22-year-old has signalled that he's in 'grass-court mode' and ready for glory in London.

At Roland Garros 2025, Alcaraz staged one of the greatest comebacks of his young career. Trailing by two sets with three championship points to Sinner in the French Open final, he fought back with skill, power, and calm nerves to win his fifth grand slam title. The victory not only extended his dominance over his Italian counterpart but also proved that Alcaraz thrives under pressure on the biggest stages.

While Alcaraz is the man to beat, Jannik Sinner remains the top-ranked seed in the world. The 23-year-old Italian has had a consistent season, finishing runner-up in both the Italian Open and French Open. Though he exited early at the Hallegrass-court tournament, Sinner’s strong record at Wimbledon, top-four finish in 2023 and quarter-finals in 2024 make him a serious threat. He’s hungry for his maiden grass grand slam title.

Veteran Serbian stalwart Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, is eyeing a record-breaking 25th grand slam singles title. The Serb hasn’t won a major since the 2023 US Open but remains a dangerous contender. A title win at Wimbledon this year would also tie him with Roger Federer for the most Wimbledon men’s singles titles (eight). Despite his age (38), Djokovic's experience and grit make him a serious contender.