/Deja Vu in Paris: Carlos Alcaraz replicates idol Rafael Nadal's record with fifth grand slam title

It was July 6, 2008, in London when Rafael Nadal found himself in the middle of a rain-interrupted Wimbledon final with a fading sunset over the centre court.

Despite the challenging conditions, Nadal held his nerve and defeated Roger Federer with scores of 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), and 9-7, in one of the greatest grand slam finals ever played.

He was just 22 years, one month, and three days old when he lifted his fifth grand slam trophy.

Fast forward 17 years when history repeated itself in Paris

On June 8, 2025, Carlos Alcaraz, Nadal’s biggest fan and tennis’ rising superstar, pulled off a miracle. Facing, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the French Open final, Alcaraz found himself in a tough position, trailing by two sets and has to save three championship points in the fourth set.

One point from Sinner and he would win his maiden title at Roland Garros. Alcaraz, determined to achieve victory, scripted an incredible comeback. He won the thrilling match with the scores of 4–6, 6–7(4), 6–4, 7–6(3), and 7–6(2).

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz shares four-word message after French Open win

And here’s an interesting statistic, Alcaraz won his fifth grand slam at the same age (22 years, one month, three days) as Nadal did back in 2008.

After the match, Alcaraz speaking at the post-match presentation said, “That has to be destiny,” he said. “Winning my fifth grand slam at the same age as Rafa, my idol—it’s something I’ll remember forever.”

With this win, Alcaraz now holds two French Open titles (2024, 2025), two Wimbledon titles (2023, 2024), and the 2022 US Open. He’s still undefeated in grand slam finals with an impressive 5-0 record.

Next stop for Alcaraz

The young Spaniard will aim to defend his Wimbledon crown for a third straight year just like his idol Rafa once defended the Roland Garros title from 2005-08 and then 2010-14.