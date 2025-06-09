/Carlos Alcaraz shares four-word message after French Open win

Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz pulled off one of the most amazing comebacks in French Open history on Sunday (June 8) by beating Italy's Jannik Sinner in a thrilling five-set final at the Court Philippe Chatrier, which lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes. This match not only became the longest men's singles final ever at Roland-Garros but also the second-longest Grand Slam final in the Open Era.

The Roland Garros 2025 final was filled with drama and excitement. At one point, the defending champion was down by two sets and appeared close to losing as Sinner held three championship points in the fourth set.

However, the 22-year-old Spanish star fought fiercely and managed to take the match to a deciding fifth set. In the final-set 10-point tiebreaker, Alcaraz kept his composure and completed an incredible comeback and won the summit clash by 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) and 7-6 (10-2).

With this victory, Alcaraz won his second French Open title and his fifth Grand Slam overall. After such a big moment, he took to the social media platform X and posted a simple message:

"Cómo ha ido vuestro domingo?" in Spanish.

It means "How was your Sunday?" in English.

The epic final had the world's attention with attendance from international celebrities like Pharrell Williams, Natalie Portman, and Lily Collins. Every point felt crucial as momentum shifted between the two players. Both Alcaraz and Sinner displayed remarkable skill and determination in the title-winning clash.

Sinner, the current world No. 1 and the 2024 Australian Open champion, was playing in his maiden Roland Garros final. Despite losing, he put up a great fight and showed why he’s one of the best players in the world.

In his post-match speech, Sinner said he probably wouldn’t sleep well that night, a clear sign of how much the loss hurt.

With this win, Alcaraz will aim to maintain his momentum and defend the Wimbledon title.