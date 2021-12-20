Tendulkar, Rijiju lead wishes as Kidambi Srikanth & Lakshya Sen make India proud at BWF World C'ships

India had plenty to cheer for in the calendar year in terms of sporting events. Kidambi Srikanth ended India's year with a bang after contesting at the men's final of the BWF World Championships on Sunday, versus Singapore's Loh Keun Yew. Despite ending on the wrong side, losing 21-15, 22-20, Srikanth made India proud by securing the silver medal whereas his compatriot Lakshya Sen ended at the third spot, with a bronze medal after the two countries faced each other in the semi-finals.

For the unversed, Srikanth's silver was the first by an Indian male at BWF World C'ships history. PV Sindhu remains the only gold medallist for the country in the history of the World C'ships.

After Srikanth's final face-off, Sachin Tendulkar, former sports minister Kiren Rijiju and many others congratulated Srikanth and also lauded Lakshya for his achievements in the BWF World C'ships.

Tendulkar wrote, "Proud of you, @srikidambi & @lakshya_sen on winning the Silver MedalSecond place medal & Bronze Medal Third place medal respectively at #BWFWorldChampionships at Huelva. Congratulations and wishing you two the very best! It’s great to have 2 shuttlers from India on the podium."

Proud of you, @srikidambi & @lakshya_sen on winning the Silver Medal🥈 & Bronze Medal 🥉 respectively at #BWFWorldChampionships at Huelva.



Congratulations and wishing you two the very best!



It’s great to have 2 shuttlers from India 🇮🇳 on the podium. pic.twitter.com/ZlHLkqCmmv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 19, 2021 ×

Rijiju, on the other hand, wrote, "I extend my heartiest congratulations to

@lakshya_sen on bagging Bronze medal at the #BWFWorldChampionships2021. This is Lakshya's maiden medal at the World Championship. Now waiting for the historic final match of @srikidambi"

He then praised Srikanth after the finale and said, "Kidambi Srikanth has made India proud by becoming the first Indian man to reach the final at BWF World Badminton Championship in Huelva, Spain and secured silver medal for India Flag of India Congratulations @srikidambi"

Kidambi Srikanth has made India proud by becoming the first Indian man to reach the final at BWF World Badminton Championship in Huelva, Spain and secured silver medal for India 🇮🇳

Congratulations @srikidambi 🏸 https://t.co/Is8kVTGk8h pic.twitter.com/6mkFhxpg8r — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 19, 2021 ×

ALSO READ | Kidambi Srikanth becomes first Indian male shuttler to win silver at BWF World Championships

The Bharat Army also wrote, "CHAMPIONS! Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth became only the 3rd and 4th male shuttlers from India to win medals at the World Championships"

🇮🇳🏸 CHAMPIONS! Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth became only the 3rd and 4th male shuttlers from India to win medals at the World Championships 💯



📸 Getty • #LakshyaSen #KidambiSrikanth #WorldChampionships2021 #IndiaOnTheRise #Badminton #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/9cagDVCapQ — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) December 19, 2021 ×

Srikanth had made it to the summit clash after beating youngster Lakshya in a three-set thriller. Losing the opening game 17-21, Srikanth used his experience and came from behind to win 21-14 and 21-17 in a riveting contest before going down in the finale. His silver is India's third overall after Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.