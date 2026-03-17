/Telangana CM Revanth Reddy honours Tilak Varma following T20 World Cup triumph

India batter Tilak Varma was felicitated by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his key role in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 victory. The ceremony took place in Hyderabad following the team’s historic title defence, making India the first side to win back-to-back T20 World Cups. Tilak scored 207 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 154.47, contributing significantly to the team’s success. Sharing the moment on social media, Revanth Reddy praised Tilak and appreciated his efforts for the country.

“On the occasion of the Indian team winning the T20 World Cup 2026 and arriving in Hyderabad, Team India player Shri Tilak Varma paid a courtesy visit,” Reddy wrote.

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“On this occasion, I felicitated and congratulated Tilak. In this program, ministers Shri Vakiti Srihari and Shri Azharuddin, Rajya Sabha member Shri Vem Narendra Reddy, SATG Chairman Shri Shivasena Reddy, and others participated,” he added.

Looking ahead, Tilak Varma will now turn his focus to the IPL 2026 season, where he will represent Mumbai Indians alongside stars like Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. The franchise will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on Mar 29 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.