/F1 2026: Mercedes boss Wolff blames 'horrendous to drive' car for Verstappen's horror show

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has blamed the Red Bull car for four-time world champion Max Verstappen's horror show in the ongoing Formula 1 2026 season. After finishing sixth in the season opener Australian Grand Prix on March 8, Verstappen failed to complete Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday (Mar 15). Mercedes, on the other hand, finished 1-2 in both races with Kimi Antonelli finishing first on the podium in the Chinese GP. Behind Mercedes, 7-time world champions Lewis Hamilton and his team partner Charles Leclerc finsihed 3-4 in both the races.

Wolff blames car for Verstappen's horror in F1 2026

"Max is really, I think, in a horror show," Wolff said about the Red Bull driver. “When you look at the onboard he has in qualifying, this is just horrendous to drive," opined Wolff on the Red Bull car this season. The comments came on the back of Verstappen's comments on the new F1 regulations, especially the 50-50 divide of internal combustion and battery-powered engine.

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"It’s terrible," Verstappen said about the current situation of F1. "If someone likes this, then you really don’t know what racing is like. Not fun at all. Playing Mario Kart. This is not racing and I would say the same if I would be winning races because I care about the racing product."

How are the fans liking the new rules?

The F1 leadership was expected to meet after the Chinese GP and bring changes, if required, in the ongoing rules. After the the race, however, the any changes look unlikely as fans did enjoy multiple takeovers during the race involving Mercedes and Ferrari.