Team India star KL Rahul 'fit' for Asia Cup: Report

Team India is now gearing up for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 edition, to be held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. While the Hardik Pandya-led India is involved in the five T20Is versus West Indies, in the Caribbean island, the ODI regulars are now focused on the continental showpiece event as it will be an ideal dress rehearsal before the home ODI World Cup, in October-November. Before the Asia Cup, Jasprit Bumrah was announced fit and has been named the captain for the three T20Is versus Ireland, in Dublin, to be held later this month. Now, as per a report in the Times of India, another batter is now fit.

KL Rahul, star keeper-batter, is now fit and ready for Asia Cup duties. The stylish batter has been out of cricketing action since his injury in the latter half of IPL 2023. Since then, he missed India's WTC final -- versus Australia -- and the ongoing West Indies tour. With him being India's No. 5 and a reliable keeper, his return will be a massive boost for the Men in Blue.

Rahul has been sharing his fitness updates on social media platforms in the last few days, where he can be seen batting and keeping wickets at the nets. "The coaches and medical experts at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore are satisfied with Rahul's progress/recovery. He will be available for selection for the Asia Cup," a reliable source said.

Rahul suffered a thigh injury during the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s run in IPL 2023, where they finished fourth after losing in the Eliminator to Mumbai Indians (MI). Apart from Rahul, Shreyas Iyer is also fighting hard to regain full fitness, however, he is still away from being in contention for the Asia Cup. As per the same report in the TOI, Iyer is likely to be unavailable and can be out of the continental tournament with a back problem that persists despite surgery.

While Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna, are set to make a comeback in the Ireland T20Is and there are strong reports of Rahul also recovering soon. Thus, Indian fans will hope for the trio to get some game time under their belt before the ODI World Cup and also wish for Iyer's speedy return.

