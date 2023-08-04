IND vs WI: Hope Sanju Samson gets long run at No. 6 ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, says Robin Uthappa

Hardik Pandya-led India lost the five-match T20I series opener by four runs at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday (August 04). During the first game, debutant Tilak Verma impressed one and all and top-scored for India (39) but the visitors failed to chase a moderate 150 as they were restricted for 145 for 9. India were oncourse to chase down the score as they were well-placed at 67 for 2 before Verma's dismissal turned the tides in West Indies' favour. Eventually, Jason Holder's 2 for 19 starred in his side's narrow win.

During India's run-chase, they tried Sanju Samson at No. 6. The swashbuckling right-hander mostly bats higher up the order, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also in the limited ODIs he has featured in, but was given the task to finish the innings in the first T20I. As the pitch got slower, Samson took some time to get going and stitched a vital 36-run fifth-wicket stand with captain Hardik before the duo fell during the final five overs, to bring West Indies on top.

Samson ended with a run-a-ball 12. After the T20I series opener, former Indian batter Robin Uthappa - part of the MS Dhoni-led India's victorious run in the T20 World Cup in 2007 -- stated that Samson should be given a longer rope at the No. 6 spot ahead of next year's T20 World Cup, to be held in West Indies and USA.

'The more Samson plays....'

"I am hopeful considering the team management has decided to play Sanju Samson at No. 6 in T20I cricket, then it's important he gets a longer rope. If you are going to go into the World Cup with Sanju Samson playing a finisher's role, then it's important he understands the position well. The more he plays in that position, he would be able to understand it better," Robin Uthappa told JioCinema.

Uthappa added, "When Sanju Samson plays for the Rajasthan Royals, there also he can play half the season at the top order and the remaining half at No. 6. So that he can build familiarity. When he plays for India, it's not a given that he would get the NO. 3 spot. Suryakumar Yadav might take the spot or Virat Kohli might play at No. 3. So he needs to be prepared for both positions."

Samson will like to come up with significant contributions in the remaining four T20Is and help Hardik & Co. win the series. He scored an impressive 41-ball 51 in the third and final ODI and, hence, has form in his side to turn the tides in the upcoming games.

India take on the Windies in the secnod T20I on Sunday (August 06) at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

