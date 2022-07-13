Team India should win all ODI, T20I World Cups, and Champions Trophy: Michael Vaughan lauds Rohit & Co.

India were on a roll versus England in the three-match ODI series opener on Tuesday (July 12), winning the game by ten wickets with less than 50 overs being played overall. Rohit Sharma-led India opted to bowl first and bundled out Jos Buttler & Co. for 110, their lowest ODI score versus the Men in Blue, as Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc with 6 for 19.

Later, Rohit (58-ball 76 not out) and Shikhar Dhawan's sedate 31 completed the formalities for India, scripting an easy win over the two-time ODI world champions as they go 1-0 up in the series. After the clash, former England captain Michael Vaughan lavished huge praise on Rohit & Co., whom he believes should be on a roll and win all major titles in the coming years given their skillsets and talented players.

"Conditions will be different in a year and a half's time (for the ODI World Cup) but India have just got to get on a roll in white-ball cricket. They've just got the build that momentum, they've done that in the T20 series in the manner that they've played. We talk about aggression, they were aggressive with the ball today, and they were aggressive in the field. That's what you've got to do when you've things going in your favour, you've got to blow teams away. England are an outstanding team, so that should give India a lot of confidence. I've said before, this Indian one-day team for long haven't gotten close to winning anything for a long period of time. They should be there or there about every single Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, and ODI World Cup," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"This Indian group of white-ball experts that have been built on the back of IPL, should be pushing all the way in all conditions world. Not just at home next year. They should be able to arrive in Australia in a few months' time as one of the clear favourites to win that tournament. They've certainly got enough skill," he added.

For the unversed, India have not won an ICC title since 2013. Last year, India bowed out of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the group stage and, hence, will be eager to turn the tides this time around and go onto win the coveted title; ending their nine-year-long ICC-title drought.