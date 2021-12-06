Team India comes up with brilliant gesture to honour Ajaz Patel after historic ten-wicket haul at Wankhede

Indian players came up with a brilliant gesture to honour New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel after his historic ten-wicket haul in the second Test between the two sides at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Indian players presented Patel with a signed jersey after the conclusion of the Test match on Monday (November 06) to celebrate his bowling heroics in the game.

It was a memorable outing for Patel, who became only the third bowler in the world to claim all ten wickets in a Test innings after single-handedly bowling out India in their first innings. The left-arm spinner picked up all ten wickets in India's first innings to join Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in an elite company.

Ajaz finished with exceptional figures of 10/119 in his 47.5 overs in the first innings and followed it up with a four-wicket haul in the second innings. The left-arm spinner registered the best figures by any bowler against India in a Test match with a total of 14 wickets under his belt.

BCCI shared pictures of Indian spinner R Ashwin presenting an Indian jersey signed by every member of the Indian squad to Patel for his historic ten-wicket haul in the game. Ashwin also interviewed the Kiwi spinner, who has etched his name in history with his bowling heroics at the Wankhede.

With his 14 wickets in the Mumbai Test, Patel broke England legend Ian Botham's 41-year-old record by registering the best match bowling figures against India in a Test. Patel surpassed Botham, who had finished with 1/106 in the Mumbai Test in 1980.

Ajaz Patel's efforts in vain:

Ajaz Patel was the star for New Zealand with a historic ten-wicket haul in India's first innings but his efforts went in vain as the hosts registered a massive win by 372 runs to clinch the two-match series 1-0. The batters let down New Zealand as they were bundled out for 62 and 167 in the two innings respectively. Tasked to chase down 540 runs in the second innings, the Kiwis could only manage 167 runs on the board as they lost by a huge margin.