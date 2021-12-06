R Ashwin wins hearts with 'picture of the day' featuring Axar, Patel, Ravindra & Jadeja after India beat NZ

The mutual respect and admiration between India and New Zealand players were at the display post India's comprehensive 372-run victory in the second and final Test of the two-match series between the two sides at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. India bundled out the Kiwis for 167 in their second innings on Day 4 to complete a massive win and clinch the series 1-0 after a draw in the series-opener.

R Ashwin was awarded the Player of the Series for his bowling heroics throughout the two matches. He had picked up six wickets in the first Test and followed it up with eight scalps in the second Test. Ashwin shared a special picture featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra post the game.

The picture had the four players standing together with their names reflecting on the back, proving why cricket brings us together. The picture was appreciated by fans on Twitter, who called it the 'photo of the day'.

“A series win over the world champs ! Feels great to win a test at the Wankhede always. A fab innings by @mayankcricket and great bowling performance by @AjazP . A special thanks to the @NorthStandGang for their support through the game (sic)," an ecstatic Ashwin wrote in the tweet with the special picture.

A series win over the world champs ! Feels great to win a test at the Wankhede always. A fab innings by @mayankcricket and great bowling performance by @AjazP . A special thanks to the @NorthStandGang for their support through the game pic.twitter.com/NbgJZUnwHz — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 6, 2021 ×

Asked to chase a huge target of 540 runs in their second innings, New Zealand batters crumbled under pressure once again as the visitors lost wickets in clusters. Resuming their second innings from 140/5 on Day 4, New Zealand lost their remaining five wickets inside just 25 runs.

While Ashwin picked up three wickets, Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to run through the Kiwi batting line-up, skittling them out for just 167 runs. Mayank Agarwal was the stand out performer for India with the bat as he notched up a brilliant knock of 150 runs in the first innings before scoring 62 runs in the second innings.