Take a deep breath and name the journalist: Virender Sehwag reacts to Wriddhiman Saha's tweet

Wriddhiman Saha has, on Tuesday (February 22), refused to reveal the identity of the journalist who threatened him for not giving an interview. On Saturday (February 19), the 37-year-old keeper-batter was dropped from India's Test squad for the forthcoming Sri Lanka home series. Post this, Saha dropped a bomb by revealing how a 'respected' journalist has been after him and even threatened him after the veteran player didn't entertain his, or her, request for an interview.

After much hullabaloo, Saha took to his official Twitter handle and made it clear that he won't share any further details of the tainted journalist. He tweeted saying, "I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name. My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back."

"I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude," he added.

I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn't want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

To this, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has urged the keeper-batter to reveal the journalist's name 'to prevent such harm from happening to anyone else in future'. He wrote on the social media platform, "Dear Wriddhi, it's not your nature to harm others and you are a wonderful guy. But to prevent such harm from happening to anyone else in the future , it's important for you to name him. Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal (Take deep breathe and reveal his name)."

Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal. https://t.co/9ovEUT8Fbm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Saha, a veteran of 40 Tests, has also revealed that head coach Rahul Dravid has told him that the team management is thinking of grooming a young keeper KS Bharat as the second gloveman after Rishabh Pant. Thus, his comeback to the Indian Test setup seems very difficult now.