T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev 'concerned' with India's chances of making it to top 4 ahead of Pakistan clash

Team India is set to commence their campaign in the Men's T20 World Cup with their opening fixture against Pakistan on Sunday (October 23) at the iconic MCG, Melbourne. After bowing out of the last year's edition, in the UAE, in the Super 12 round, India will look to start on a strong note. Ahead of Rohit Sharma & Co.'s opening game, former Indian captain Kapil Dev has expressed concerns on India's chances of entering the semi-finals of the marquee event in Australia.

Speaking to the press in Lucknow, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil pointed out, "What more do you want in the side other than having all-rounders who could win matches for a side not only in the World Cup but in all other matches or events? A cricketer like Hardik Pandya has been quite useful for India. All-rounders are the key players of any side, and they become the strength of a team. An all-rounder like Hardik gives Rohit Sharma the liberty to make use of the sixth bowler in a match. He is a good batter, bowler and fielder too. Ravindra Jadeja is also a perfect all-rounder for India."

“In T20 cricket, the team winning a match can lose the next... It’s a very difficult to talk about the chances of India winning the World Cup. The issue is can they make it to the top four? And I am concerned about their making it to the top four, only then anything can be said. For me, it’s just 30 % chance of India making it to the top (last) four.”

India will enter the showpiece event Down Under without the likes of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. While Jadeja was ruled out due to a knee injury, Bumrah missed out due to a stress back fracture.

India are placed in Pool B with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa whereas two more teams will join them from the qualifiers. The other group, i.e. Pool A, comprises Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan and will also see two new additions following the ongoing qualifying round.