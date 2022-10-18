Sachin Tendulkar predicts semi-finalists of T20 World Cup 2022, includes India and Pakistan

The T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia has already seen a couple of major upsets with Namibia and Ireland defeating Sri Lanka and West Indies in their respective opening matches. Namibia stunned Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka on the opening day of the tournament before Ireland got the better of two-time champions West Indies in the qualifiers on Monday.

Four out of the eight teams battling it out in the qualifiers will join the top eight sides in the Super 12 stage which will get underway on October 22. Ahead of the start of the Super 12 phase, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar predicted the four semi-finalists of the competition.

Indian cricket legend Tendulkar believes both India and Pakistan will make it to the semis along with defending champions Australia and favourites England. All four teams are major contenders to lift the title considering the quality they have in their ranks.

"India and Pakistan from our group. But I will pick South Africa as a dark horse as the conditions will mirror those that they are used to in October and November. In the other group, I expect Australia and England to qualify with New Zealand being the dark horse,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying in an interview with Times of India.

While India, Pakistan and South Africa are all part of Group 2 in the Super 12, Australia and England are in Group 1. India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 and will be looking to get off to a winning start.

India have faced two defeats in their last three meetings against Pakistan and will be aiming for a turnaround this year. India were comprehensively thrashed by ten wickets when they locked horns with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year.

Tendulkar also spoke about India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav, who has been enjoying a purple patch with the willow and has been touted by many as one of the players to watch out for in the tournament this year. The India legend said the team management's confidence in him and the assurance over his spot in the team has worked in the batter's favour.

"Confidence and appreciation. There is no better tonic than being encouraged and appreciated. It's just that he is doing it more consistently now. Success and appreciation have also changed him as a person. He plays so confidently today because he knows he need not worry about getting picked,” Sachin said about Suryakumar.