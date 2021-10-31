T20 World Cup: India's semifinals hopes jolted as New Zealand hammer Virat Kohli & Co. by 8 wickets

The Virat Kohli-led Team India lost the crucial T20 World Cup match against New Zealand by eight wickets on Sunday (October 31) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 49 as New Zealand hammered India to register their first win of the Super 12 stage. Pace bowler Trent Boult and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi shared five wickets between them to restrict India to 110 for seven after the Kiwis decided to bowl first in Dubai.

Mitchell and skipper Kane Williamson, 33 not out, put on 72 runs for the second wicket as New Zealand romped home in 14.3 overs and hand India their second loss of the tournament in as many games.

