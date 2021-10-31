T20 World Cup: India's semifinals hopes jolted as New Zealand hammer Virat Kohli & Co. by 8 wickets

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Oct 31, 2021, 10:33 PM(IST)

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph:( ANI )

Story highlights

Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 49 as New Zealand hammered India to register their first win of the Super 12 stage

The Virat Kohli-led Team India lost the crucial T20 World Cup match against New Zealand by eight wickets on Sunday (October 31) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 49 as New Zealand hammered India to register their first win of the Super 12 stage. Pace bowler Trent Boult and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi shared five wickets between them to restrict India to 110 for seven after the Kiwis decided to bowl first in Dubai.

Mitchell and skipper Kane Williamson, 33 not out, put on 72 runs for the second wicket as New Zealand romped home in 14.3 overs and hand India their second loss of the tournament in as many games. 

Oct 31, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 28
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
IND
(20.0 ov) 110/7
VS
NZ
111/2 (14.3 ov)
New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Oct 31, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 27
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
AFG
(20.0 ov) 160/5
VS
NAM
98/9 (20.0 ov)
Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs
Full Scorecard →
