Watch: Mohammed Shami gets rousing welcome by crowd during India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami received a rousing welcome he came out to bat during the match against New Zealand in ICC Men's T20 World Cup Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 31).

It grabbed immediate attention as he has been at the receiving end of online abuses and hate of late, even derogatory statements about him and his religion were made by a group of people on social media after India's loss to Pakistan.

During India vs New Zealand match, the Virat Kohli & Co. struggled as they posted a modest target of 111 runs against the Kiwis after their batting order collapsed with a loss of wickets at regular intervals. They struggled to pose any serious threat to a disciplined bowling attack.

Shami, however, didn't get a chance to open his account but the way he was greeted by the crowd, was heartwarming. Watch the video here:

During the press conference on Saturday (October 30), he also said, "This is the lowest level of human form, attacking someone over religion is the most pathetic thing human being can do."

"Never thought of discriminating on basis of religion. That is a very sacred thing. Our brotherhood and friendship can't be shaken... And these things can't infiltrate. I give credit to people who understand us," he added," Kohli added.