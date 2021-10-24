T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match?

The D-day is finally here. India and Pakistan are set to lock horns with each other in match 4 of the Super 12 round in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday evening (October 24). The ardent fans of the gentlemen's game have waited for long for this encounter and the match is expected to be a humdinger as both the cricketing giants have formidable line-ups and will give each other a tough fight.

While Virat Kohli-led Team India will enter the match with a 12-0 lead versus the arch-rivals Pakistan in World Cup history, being 7-0 up in ODI WC and 5-0 ahead in the T20 WC, the past records won't matter as a new day will bring with itself several fresh challenges.

India have a star-studded line-up in the form of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, etc. On the other hand, Babar Azam-led Men in Green also have enough firepower in Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, their captain, etc.

All in all, a blockbuster clash is awaited as both the Asian giants will start their respective campaigns in the main draw of the seventh edition of the T20 WC on Sunday evening.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between India vs Pakistan taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between India vs Pakistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs Pakistan begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between India vs Pakistan?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs Pakistan will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.