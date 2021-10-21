From Javed Miandad's mimicry to Gautam Gambhir-Shahid Afridi spat: 5 epic moments from Indo-Pak ties

India and Pakistan will face each other in the main draw of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, in the UAE, on Sunday (October 24) in what will be both sides' tournament-opener as well. The stage is set for a blockbuster clash as the T20 format has an unpredictability factor attached to it. Hence, even though India have a 5-0 lead over the Men in Green, the Virat Kohli-led camp won't take Pakistan lightly.

Over the years, India and Pakistan have met each other only during multi-nation or ICC tournaments due to the political tension between the two countries. The neighbouring countries share a intense history; adding to the intensity during their match on the 22-yard cricket strip.

Ahead of the upcoming Indo-Pak contest, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, here's reliving some heated exchanges and epic moments between players from both sides.

1) Kiran More vs Javed Miandad: During the 1992 ODI World Cup, India and Pakistan locked horns with each other for the first time in the tournament-history. As a result, the excitement was on another level at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. During Pakistan's unsuccessful 217-run chase, More kept on chirping from behind the stumps; much to the dismay of Javed Miandad. Hence, the former Pakistani batsman started imitating More in the middle of the pitch.

While it wasn't a heated exchange, More got onto Miandad's nerves and the latter's imitation left everyone shellshocked.

2) Aamer Sohail vs Venkatesh Prasad: In the 1996 WC quarter-finals, India met the Men in Green at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. India batted first and posted a daunting 287-8. In reply, Pakistan had over a 100 runs on board with the loss of a solitary wicket. Sohail was going bonkers and smashed Prasad for a four in the 15th over; signalling (with his bat) that he will continue to smack him to all parts of the ground. On the very next delivery, Prasad rattled Sohail's stumps to bring India back into the contest. Sohail-Prasad's heated exchange certainly made a lot of noise before India beat Pakistan by 39 runs.

3) Harbhajan Singh vs Shoaib Akhtar: In the 4th encounter of the 2010 Asia Cup, tempers were flying all around as MS Dhoni-led India played a humdinger of a contest versus the Men in Green. Opting to bat first, Shahid Afridi-led Pakistan posted 267 all-out in 49.3 overs. In reply, India were alive in the clash courtesy half-centuries from Gautam Gambhir, Dhoni and vital knocks from the middle order. It came down to 10 required off 8 balls with Akhar bowling the penultimate over and Bhajji on strike. After the off-spinner missed a few deliveries, words were exchanged between the duo. The umpire had to intervene as both stood the ground before the final over, where Harbhajan's huge six took India to a thrilling 3-wicket win.

4) Gautam Gambhir vs Kamran Akmal: During the same encounter, Gambhir was involved in a fierce dual with Kamran Akmal. Kamran's constant appeals versus the Indian left-hander led to the two locking horns with each other during the drinks break. The situation seemed to have got out of hand when the two umpires and Dhoni had to intervene and calm things down.

5) Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi: This rivalry between the two former cricketers remains one of the most-talked about among the lot. The two have constantly passed statements on each other, making headlines in various cricket portals. Their heated exchange took place during the Kanpur ODI in 2007 when Pakistan toured India.

Gambhir took on Afridi and smacked him for a four when words were exchanged between the two. The duo came close to each other and continued arguing in the middle of the 20th over when umpire Ian Gould had to separate them. India eventually went onto win the contest by 46 runs despite Salman Butt's 129.