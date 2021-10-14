T20 World Cup: Iconic ad on Indo-Pak rivalry returns as countdown begins for mouth-watering face-off

The T20 World Cup is set to begin from October 17 in the UAE, shortly after the end of the IPL 14 season. The mega event is highly-awaited as all the 16 participating teams will have a chance to win the biggest title in the shortest format of the game.

In the seventh edition, India and Pakistan are in the same group, i.e. Pool B, and will lock horns with each other on October 24, at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. While both sides only meet during ICC events or multi-nation tournaments, post their severely-hit political relations, fans are waiting for the blockbuster face-off; which never fails to catch the attention of the avid cricket followers and produces some memorable moments on the field.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, Star Sports -- the official broadcasters of the tournament -- have released a new video from their iconic advertisement series on Indo-Pak cricketing rivalry. It had first caught the attention of the cricketing fraternity during the 2015 ODI World Cup -- getting immense love for showing the friendly banter between the fans from both sides -- and the new version has also gone viral in no time as well.

Speaking about the latest installation from the popular promo, Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Star and Disney India, was quoted as saying by News 18, “The India-Pakistan clash is one of the biggest matchups in the world of sports. The clash at an ICC event attracts core and casual Cricket fans as well as viewers who don’t watch any other Cricket. The historic on-field rivalry between both teams is unparalleled and we believe that the iconic ‘Mauka Mauka’ campaign captures the spirit of this rivalry, blending competitiveness, banter and sportsmanship."

India and Pakistan's group also comprises New Zealand, Afghanistan whereas two other teams will join from the qualifiers. On the other hand, Pool A consists of Australia, England, West Indies and South Africa while they will also have two more teams joining them from the qualifying round.