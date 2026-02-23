/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Will India learn from SA loss': Skipper Suryakumar says 'nothing changes'

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has asserted that 'nothing will change' as far as the team's approach is concerned in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 matches. The statement came after India lost their first Super 8 match against South Africa by 76 runs and now must win against both Zimbabwe and West Indies to have better chances for advancing to the semis. India batters failed to chase 188-run target on Sunday (Feb 22) in Ahmedabad - their first loss in the ICC white-ball tournaments since losing the 2023 ODI World Cup final - coincidentally at the same venue. India's loss to South Africa was first after 17 consecutive wins in ICC white-ball matches - a world record streak.

SKY on India's approach in upcoming Super 8 matches

Speaking on their upcoming matches, Suryakumar was clear on the team would proceed: "Hopefully bat well, bowl well and field well. That's it. We'll try and keep it simple. Play the same brand of cricket which we want to play and nothing changes and I think we'll come back strong."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India lost 26/3 inside the powerplay before becoming 51/5 as the chased was all but done before the 10th over. No Indian batter could score in excess of 20 except all-rounder Shivam Dube, who managed 42 off 37 balls.

Decoding where India lost the match, SKY said: "We lost too many wickets in the Powerplay. And then we couldn't have small partnerships, which we wanted to have for chasing 180-185. But then that's part of the game. We learnt it, we'll sit back and then come back stronger."