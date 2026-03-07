Google Preferred
Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Mar 07, 2026, 01:55 IST | Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 01:55 IST
T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies player remain stranded in India after West Asia crisis, four players to leave for NZ Photograph: (AFP)

According to the latest report on Friday (Mar 7), the West Indies team and its supporting staff are still in India, almost a week after their exit from the T20 World Cup 2026.

The West Indies cricket team is facing a tough time in India, as they continue to remain stranded in the country after exiting the T20 World Cup 2026. According to the latest report on Friday (Mar 7), the West Indies team and its supporting staff are still in India, almost a week after their exit from the T20 World Cup 2026. On the contrary, it is also reported that an alternative flight to London was also an option, but no progress has been made on that front, with tension in West Asian nations growing after the USA and Israel’s attack on Iran.

West Indies remain stranded in India

"WI & SA both teams' departure details still awaited," a Cricket Association of Bengal official told PTI.

"Four SA players might leave for NZ tonight... formal details awaited," the official added.

"During a high-level call earlier today involving CWI, ICC officials, a representative of team management, and a representative of the players, it was confirmed that a charter flight is currently being arranged for the team's departure from India, with the expected departure scheduled within the next 24 hours," CWI had said in a statement.

"The departure time remains subject to final air traffic approvals. The team remains safe and well as arrangements continue to be finalized," the governing body had added.

Last week, Zimbabwe were due to leave for their homeland on Monday (Mar 2) in batches, but that was delayed as well. Players were booked in batches to leave, first for Dubai and then for Harare. However, amid the tensions after the USA and Israel’s attack on Iran, all major airports and airlines have discontinued their services until the situation is eased.

It is also reported that four West Indies players are likely to stay in India as they will play in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Few teams will start their camp as early as Mar 15 before the season starts on 29 March.

