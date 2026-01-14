/T20 World Cup 2026: USA's Ali Khan denied Indian visa due to connection Pakistan? Here's what we know so far

USA’s Ali Khan could face a race against time to be in India as the T20 World Cup 2026 gets nearer. Ali, the USA’s pace bowling star, could miss the flight to India in case authorities deny him a visa due to his Pakistani origin. However, that is not an issue, as Ali has applied for a visa to the Indian authorities in the US. This comes just hours after a few media reports hinted that the Pakistan-origin player had his visa rejected and wouldn’t be on the plane.

Ali Khan's visa rejected?

According to reports from cricket website Cricbuzz, all documentation was submitted exactly as required ahead of the appointments by the USA players. The USA team is currently in Sri Lanka, preparing for the T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7 when they take on hosts India in Mumbai.

"They had the appointment this morning at the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka. They completed the paperwork as per what ICC had asked them to prior to the appointments. At the appointment, the players were informed that the visas could not be processed at this stage,” said the Cricbuzz report.

:Later in the evening, USA management received a call from the Indian Embassy indicating that some of the required information had been received, while additional inputs were still awaited from the Foreign Ministry. Once that process is complete, they will be contacted to proceed further. That is the current status," the report added.

The report also stated that all players of Pakistani origin will face a similar process, whether they represent Oman, the UAE or any other nation.

The T20 World Cup is slated to start on February 7, where the USA qualified after reaching the Super Eight stage of the 2024 edition. They will once again look to be the dark horses after a dream run in 2024, where they knocked out Pakistan in the group stage.