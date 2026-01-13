/T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh stands firm on not playing in India, reiterates demand to ICC 'citing safety concern'

The deadlock over Bangladesh's demand to move its 2026 T20 World Cup matches continues after a call with the apex body ICC on Tuesday (Jan 13) failed to produce a solution. The two sides held a video call after ICC sent a letter to BCB after risk assessment and mentioned 'no praticular threat' to the side. The Bangladesh Cricket Board, in a statement issued on Tuesday (Jan 13), however, stood firm on its stance of moving matches, 'citing security concerns.' The World Cup, which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starts in less than a month on February 7 with final to be played on March 8.

BCB remains firm on not playing in India

"During the discussions (with ICC), the BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns," the BCB said in a statement. "The board also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh's matches outside India.

"While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, the board's position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions. The BCB remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter."

BCB calls ICC's risk assessment 'bizarre'

Earlier on Monday (Jan 12), Bangladesh sport advisor Asif Nazrul called ICC's internal risk assessment 'bizarre, unrealistic and unreasonable.' Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata on February 7 (vs West Indies), February 9 (vs Italy) and February 14 (vs England) before the final match in Mumbai on February 17 (vs Nepal).