/T20 World Cup 2026: ICC says no threat to Bangladesh in India, BCB calls it 'bizarre, unrealistic and unreasonable'

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has received a letter from the apex cricket body ICC on their demand to shift 2026 T20 World Cup matches outside India. The reason cited by BCB for shift their matches was 'player safety' but the ICC, after an internal assessment, has found no threat to Bangladesh cricket team in India. The BCB, however, has not taken the letter kindly. The ICC's response comes after BCB sent two letters to the apex body explaining why they can't play in India - situation which arose after Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman was released from IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for IPL 2026.

What Bangladesh said in letter to ICC?

Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul, on Monday (Jan 12), spoke about ICC's letter which came in reponse to BCB's twin letter citing Bangladesh's inablity to play 2026 T20 World Cup matches in India due to: Mustafizur Rahman's presence in the side, Bangladesh fans wearing team t-shirts in India and forthcoming elections in Bangladesh.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - BCB offical breaks silence on Bangladesh umpire in India vs NZ Vadodara ODI

Nazrul, on ICC's letter said: "This statement of the ICC security team has proven beyond a doubt that there is no situation for the Bangladesh cricket team to play the T20 World Cup in India. If the ICC expects us to make a cricket team without our best bowler, our supporters will not be able to wear the Bangladesh jersey, and we will postpone the Bangladesh elections to play cricket, then there can be no more bizarre, unrealistic and unreasonable expectation than this."

What next for Bangladesh?